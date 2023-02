Hello,

My son received a gift for his recent birthday, but given we have no Nintendo Switch, we are looking to sell it for him to reinvest in some Lego

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (Nintendo Switch Game)

Unopened/Brand New

$60

Just like this - https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/nintendo-switch-star-trek-prodigy-supernova/R2829139.html

Any questions let me know

Am based in Titirangi Auckland (work in Parnell), or can arrange delivery at buyers expense

Thanks