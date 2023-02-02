Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS - Supermicro 4U 45x 3.5" bay DAS shelf.
I have two of these awesome 4U shelves available. Connect via 4x SAS cables for DAS (no built in RAID). We used LSI cards to run R6 pools.

Will include rack rails and caddies/screws required to install drives. Not sure I have any cables but will see what I can do.
I also have some 3TB drives for these I can include. The 3TB drives have been wiped and tested but due to age I cant promise you wont have one or two die hence low price. There are only 40 of these available   

 

Empty unit with caddies - $300 each
Optional 3TB WD Red drives already in caddies - $30 each but no warranty given

Very heavy so pick up only from Albany, Auckland during office hours. 

If your interested in any enterprise storage at a great price I also have some other 60 drive units with 4TB drives, EMC SAN and HPE storage available that I havn't had time to photograph. Most are 4TB or larger .. a couple of HPE shelves are SSD based. 

 

Please reach out. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I am keen on both of the units to replace my aged rackable systems ones, and perhaps 8 of the 3TB drives if thats ok?




Richard rich.ms

PM sent back 👍

