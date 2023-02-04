FS: Lenovo Ideapad Tablet - Pixel3a - Kyocera Laser
Having a clean out. Following for sale:
Lenovo Ideapad 80QL Tablet / Laptop Convertible (you can take off the keyboard and is touchscreen).
4GB / 128GB / M3-6Y30 / Win10 Pro
Perfect working order.
$100.
Google Pixel 3a. Black.
In case. Always had screen protector so great condition.
$100
Kyocera M6535cidn Colour Laser printer / Scanner / Copier.
Connects to wired network. Looks like it does fax as well!
Can scan and print double sided. Scan to email / file share.
Auto document feed for scanning.
Some very minor streaking when printing though never bothered me.
Colour toners need replacing soon ($$$!). Black = 25%. One brand new genuine Cyan toner in box. Will still print with just black. Toners last for a long time.
$75
Items for pickup, Churton Park Wellington.