FS: Lenovo Ideapad Tablet - Pixel3a - Kyocera Laser

Having a clean out. Following for sale:

Lenovo Ideapad 80QL Tablet / Laptop Convertible (you can take off the keyboard and is touchscreen).

4GB / 128GB / M3-6Y30 / Win10 Pro

Perfect working order.

$100.

Google Pixel 3a. Black.

In case. Always had screen protector so great condition.

$100

Kyocera M6535cidn Colour Laser printer / Scanner / Copier.

Connects to wired network. Looks like it does fax as well!

Can scan and print double sided. Scan to email / file share.

Auto document feed for scanning.

Some very minor streaking when printing though never bothered me.

Colour toners need replacing soon ($$$!). Black = 25%. One brand new genuine Cyan toner in box. Will still print with just black. Toners last for a long time.

$75

Items for pickup, Churton Park Wellington.