Silver iPhone 13 Pro - sold NZ new 21/04/22.



Always kept in Spigen rear cover with screen protector, condition is immaculate - as new.



Light use only, battery condition 98%



All original, no faults, no repairs, 3U Tools report 100%.



Comes with: Phone, Rear Cover, Screen Protector.



Price Guide: Trademe lowest Buy Now $1200. Most 13 Pro's are $1350 & up.



GZ price $1000 + courier.











Megabyte - so geek it megahertz