I have the below products for sale, all second hand working condition. Located in motueka and can post. Sorry to those who messaged sometime ago, Im now in a position to reply straight away and post the day of payment clearing.

G3 Pro Camera $300.00

UFP Viewport $200.00

Unifi G3 Dome $150.00

Unifi G3 Dome $150.00

Unifi cloud key gen2 plus $250.00

unifi cloud key gen2 plus Rack Mount Kit $130 or $340 for both cloud key and rack mount