Model A1897, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (project red),



Condition is good or better than any iPhone 8 Plus, both front screen & rear cover are perfect - there's a few tiny pinhole chips on the corners of the frame but they're hard to see & hidden by the rear cover anyway. Phone has never been repaired other than battery replaced (factory battery), everything works perfectly.



Battery replaced 23/10/21, Cycle Count just 59, Battery Condition 100%.



Comes with: Rear Cover, Screen Protector, Lightning Cable, USB Charger.



GZ Price $270 + Courier



Off Topic:

I must have played the Red Hot & Blue CD hundreds of times over, the first iteration of Project Red - legendary & iconic voices lending their talents in support of AIDS research. Each artist performs their own rendition of a Cole Porter song - imagine how he felt, growing up black & gay in 1920's America.



U2 frontman Bono founded Project Red, so you'd expect a glittering cast of performers - David Byrne, Fine Young Cannibals & of course, U2.



The album as a project is summed up with eloquence & power by Neneh Cherry rapping out "I've Got You Under My Skin."







Furthering Bono's collaboration with Apple, sales of (project red) iPhones generate a donation to the charity. Also red iPhones look good.





Megabyte - so geek it megahertz