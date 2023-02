Wanting some more RAM for my Synology DS218+

Ram is: Single 4GB RAM Module | DDR3/DDR3L SO-DIMM 204-Pin | Speeds up to 1866MHz (1867MHz), PC3L-14900 / PC3-14900 ( PC3L-14900S )

If you have any you don't want please let me know and i'm happy to buy at a reasonable price.

Thanks

S>