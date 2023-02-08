Pulled from faulty Cisco 2800 router 1 NM-16ESW 16-Port Ethernet Switch module.

Don't know how useful this is to anyone, just in case, free to good home if anyone has a use for it, otherwise going to ewaste.

Also has 256mb ram if you want to upgrade to two sticks.

As a note, don't expect equipment with fans near salt laden air to last very long in an uncontrolled environment. This is the second one I've replaced, this time they made the wise decision to go with passive cooling. The faulty ones had corroded components next to the fans, the switch module appears OK though.

I'm in Tauranga for collection or happy to send if you pay postage.

Thanks.

Steve