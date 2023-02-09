$1,500 collection from Albany, Auckland .. way to large and heavy to ship.

Great Dell Storage solution. Can support up to 8 servers attached via SAS.

Includes 25x 2TB SAS drives, SAS cables and one standard 15A power cable plus UPS power cables.

There are no additional caddies, so if your interested in expanding storage you will need to get genuine DELL dreives with caddies or caddies from the secondary market.

This unit does require 2x 15A Power sources and is best suited to a Datacentre environment.

Info on how it works and the deployment proces

https://dl.dell.com/manuals/all-products/esuprt_ser_stor_net/esuprt_powervault/powervault-md3260_deployment%20guide_en-us.pdf

Thanks