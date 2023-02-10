Free to a Good Home - Google Daydream View - 2017 edition - includes Headset, removable top strap and wireless controller and half of the original box (other half may still show up)

Prefer pick-up from Upper Hutt or meet in Wellington CBD.

If no Wellington Geekzoners are keen then may consider shipping

Old review

Example on Amazon

Note:

Daydream can only officially be used with these phones:

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel

Pixel XL

Galaxy Note 8

Axon 7

Mate 9 Pro

Porsche Design Mate 9

LG V30

LG V35

ZenFone AR

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+



Daydream service update

Daydream VR software is no longer supported. You may still be able to access the service, but it won’t receive any more software or security updates.

Daydream App support ending with Android 11

Thank you for using Daydream View. The Daydream VR app is no longer supported by Google and may not work properly on some devices running Android 11 or later. Many of the third-party apps and experiences within Daydream may still be available as standalone apps in the Google Play store. We don’t expect users to lose account information or functionality for third-party apps as a result of Daydream no longer being supported by Google.

The Daydream headset and controller

Daydream View is a headset and controller you can use to experience Virtual Reality. You’ll still be able to view VR content with a compatible viewer and controller, including the Daydream View headset. The Daydream View headset is no longer available for sale.