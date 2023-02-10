The great 2023 enterprise gear clearout continues ... Pickup only due to size from Albany, Auckland

I have 3 of these shelves available that used to be connected to HPE 3PAR SAN.

They have standard SAS ports on the back to supplort JBOD or RAID cards.

I have 900gb and 1.2TB SAS drive options for them that were 520 byte but have been converted to 512 so they will work with standard desktops and servers. If your interested in attaching back to a 3PAR I will convert back for you. I do not have any SSD left but happy to do some empty caddies if you want to install your own SAS based SSD (might be able to use SATA, I havn't tested that yet)

Shelf with 12x 900gb drives and 12x Caddies - $900

Shelf with 12x 1.2TB drives and 12x Caddies - $1,100

Shelf with 24x 900gb - $1,400

Shelf with 24x 1.2TB - $1,600

Happy to discuss any qty in between (e.g 18x drives or a mix of the two).