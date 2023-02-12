Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedLF: Mobile phone gimbal

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12360 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#303466 12-Feb-2023 16:32
Send private message quote this post

Anyone have a mobile phone gimbal (DJI OSmo or similar) they don't use and would like to sell off ?

 

 

 

TIA

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - No longer on Social Media

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Create new topic
gehenna
7584 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3035457 12-Feb-2023 16:34
Send private message quote this post

Funny you should ask, not that I have one, but since getting the S23 Ultra and seeing how good the camera is, I've been looking at tripods and other such accessories. They aren't cheap are they.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
landcruiserguy
745 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3035463 12-Feb-2023 16:50
Send private message quote this post

I have a DJI Osmo 3 if thats of interest.  Not being used so keen to pass it on.  Will PM.

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12360 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3035550 12-Feb-2023 18:38
Send private message quote this post

Ta will get back to you later, power out here so pain to internet :) ta




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - No longer on Social Media

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!



xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12360 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3035553 12-Feb-2023 18:39
Send private message quote this post

gehenna: Funny you should ask, not that I have one, but since getting the S23 Ultra and seeing how good the camera is, I've been looking at tripods and other such accessories. They aren't cheap are they.


Lol ditto... just A72 but does good job, and I'm videoing lot of my daughters band performances now, be good to have that extra stability etc.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - No longer on Social Media

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 