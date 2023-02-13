Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTS: SSDs and HDDs

Zal

Zal

123 posts

Master Geek


#303482 13-Feb-2023 13:01
Send private message

Samsung

 

860 x1

 

870 x4. One is brand new

 

All 250GB

 

All working well

 

$40 plus shipping each

 

 

 

HP-SPS-SSD 256GB M2 2280 PCIe NVMe

 

Brand new, pulled from new laptops

 

240GB

 

x2

 

$60 each

 

 

 

Intel

 

120GB $10

 

480GB $40

 

 

 

Hard drives:

 

x2 Seagate 1TB 7200.12 $10 each

 

x2 Samsung HD321HJ and HD103UJ. The best drives in their day. $10 each

 

x1 WD blue 1TB $10

 

x1 WD Black 1TB $20

 

x1 WD Green 1TB $10

 

x1 WD Blue 500GB $10

 

 

 

x14 old 2.5 HDDs from old laptops. Ranging from 240GB to 1000GB. Most are 500GB. Offers

 

 

 

I haven't checked smarts on them, so if you keen I'll wipe and cheak smarts before playments.

 

 

 

Shipping is courier post. Located in CHCH but would prefer courier as its easier

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Huntakillaz
212 posts

Master Geek


  #3035982 13-Feb-2023 14:00
Send private message quote this post

FYI Can get brand new NVME with warranty for $57ish freeship with pbtech:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDPNY10300/PNY-CS1031-256GB-M2-Internal-SSD-2280---PCIe-Gen3x

 

 

 

870's are priced ok if shipping cost is low else new if anyone wants to know freeship with pbtech:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM62710/Samsung-870-EVO-250GB-25-Internal-SSD-V-NAND---SAT

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 