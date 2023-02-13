Samsung
860 x1
870 x4. One is brand new
All 250GB
All working well
$40 plus shipping each
HP-SPS-SSD 256GB M2 2280 PCIe NVMe
Brand new, pulled from new laptops
240GB
x2
$60 each
Intel
120GB $10
480GB $40
Hard drives:
x2 Seagate 1TB 7200.12 $10 each
x2 Samsung HD321HJ and HD103UJ. The best drives in their day. $10 each
x1 WD blue 1TB $10
x1 WD Black 1TB $20
x1 WD Green 1TB $10
x1 WD Blue 500GB $10
x14 old 2.5 HDDs from old laptops. Ranging from 240GB to 1000GB. Most are 500GB. Offers
I haven't checked smarts on them, so if you keen I'll wipe and cheak smarts before playments.
Shipping is courier post. Located in CHCH but would prefer courier as its easier