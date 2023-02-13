Samsung

860 x1

870 x4. One is brand new

All 250GB

All working well

$40 plus shipping each

HP-SPS-SSD 256GB M2 2280 PCIe NVMe

Brand new, pulled from new laptops

240GB

x2

$60 each

Intel

120GB $10

480GB $40

Hard drives:

x2 Seagate 1TB 7200.12 $10 each

x2 Samsung HD321HJ and HD103UJ. The best drives in their day. $10 each

x1 WD blue 1TB $10

x1 WD Black 1TB $20

x1 WD Green 1TB $10

x1 WD Blue 500GB $10

x14 old 2.5 HDDs from old laptops. Ranging from 240GB to 1000GB. Most are 500GB. Offers

I haven't checked smarts on them, so if you keen I'll wipe and cheak smarts before playments.

Shipping is courier post. Located in CHCH but would prefer courier as its easier