I have one of these old models sitting here if anyone is interested in it.



AP Outdoor+

2x2 Indoor/Outdoor 2.GHz 802.11n

It is an old / obsolete model that is no longer supported by Ubiquiti but does still work - Tested on my UDM SE controller, it just tells you that it is no longer supported. :)

It's back in the original box with PoE adapter, mounting bracket and pole mount clip, and two antennas.





Free, just pay for courier.