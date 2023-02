Purchased 20/11/2022 from Noel Leemings

Has everything a new one does.

Comes with Box, Cable, Case, Extra screen protector (front)

Some marks are on the front screen protector but this can be replaced with the one supplied.

256GB Storage

12GB Ram

Receipt

Can be couriered track and trace (signature) or pickup is in Albany Auckland.

Looking for $2000

Selling as just got the s23 ultra

Send me an email / PM if interested