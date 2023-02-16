Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CYaBro

#303530 16-Feb-2023 15:21
I'm going to try put together a PC for a friend of my son, who doesn't have a lot of money.
$150 to be exact.

 

He currently has a very old laptop so I'm trying to put together a PC for him.

 

I have an i3 4th gen CPU on a mini-ITX board that has a PCIE slot for a graphics card.
I also have a 500W PSU and case to put it in.
I should be able to track down a HDD or SSD for it and a Windows 10 license.

 

What I don't have is a graphics card so hoping a fellow geekzoner will have an old one laying around they want to part with.
Let me know what it is and how much you want for it.

 

Cheers!

mkissin
  #3037778 16-Feb-2023 15:57
I have an old EVGA GTX 970 that I can donate for the cost of shipping if you'd like (or you can pick it up). It's full size, if that causes a problem with your case.

ShinyChrome
  #3037783 16-Feb-2023 16:06
I don't have any myself, but if you don't have much luck here, there are some good deals on TM, anything from the last 5 years; like this RX580 8GB going for $150 which should be enough to tackle less-demanding games in the last 3 years, or most things in the 4+ years

 

Otherwise, if you can stretch even a $100 more, there are GTX 1660S models floating around for that price which will give a good accounting even in more modern games at 1080p, but look carefully for ex-mining models that have been used and abused (lots of dust, discoloration etc)

