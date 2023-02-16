I'm going to try put together a PC for a friend of my son, who doesn't have a lot of money.

$150 to be exact.

He currently has a very old laptop so I'm trying to put together a PC for him.

I have an i3 4th gen CPU on a mini-ITX board that has a PCIE slot for a graphics card.

I also have a 500W PSU and case to put it in.

I should be able to track down a HDD or SSD for it and a Windows 10 license.

What I don't have is a graphics card so hoping a fellow geekzoner will have an old one laying around they want to part with.

Let me know what it is and how much you want for it.

Cheers!