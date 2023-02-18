I have my partner's laptop for sale. It was bought in May 2018 and had been used till November 2021 (upgraded to a laptop with larger screen).
Bought directly from lenovo with the following specification:
● Intel Core i7-8550U Processor (8M Cache, 1.8 GHz, 4.0 GHz max)
● Windows 10 Home 64
● 14.0" WQHD IPS
● 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz Soldered
● Integrated Graphics
● Black
● 720p HD Camera with MIC
● Integrated Fingerprint Reader
● ThinkPad Backlit Keyboard English with Finger Print Reader and C-cover, Black
● UltraNav (TrackPoint and ClickPad)
● Hardware dTPM
● 512GB Solid State Drive M.2 PCIe 3x4 OPAL2
● 3cell Battery 57Wh
● 65W AC Adapter (3pin) - ANZ (USB Type C)
● Intel Dual Band Wireless AC(2x2) 8265, Bluetooth Version 4.1, vPro
● RJ45 Extension Connector Generation 2
● WLAN antenna
● 14.0" WQHD (2560x1440) IPS, Anti-Glare, 300nits, non-Touch, 720p HD Camera, Black
● Intel UHD Graphics 620
● Publication - English
● Standard Packaging
● 1 Year Depot
Photos of the laptop:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NtEwFJ_Mp7ThMGEBtNSWYOHKOZiRWztc?usp=share_link
Overlal it looks tidy. The coating is pilling off a bit on the corners (shown on the photos). Screen does not have any scratches or marks.
Looking for $1000 or nearest offer.
Pick up only from Grafton, Auckland.