I have my partner's laptop for sale. It was bought in May 2018 and had been used till November 2021 (upgraded to a laptop with larger screen). 

 

Bought directly from lenovo with the following specification:

 

●  Intel Core i7-8550U Processor (8M Cache, 1.8 GHz, 4.0 GHz max)
●  Windows 10 Home 64 English
●  14.0" WQHD IPS
●  16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz Soldered
●  Integrated Graphics
●  Black
●  720p HD Camera with MIC
●  Integrated Fingerprint Reader
●  ThinkPad Backlit Keyboard English with Finger Print Reader and C-cover, Black
●  UltraNav (TrackPoint and ClickPad)
●  Hardware dTPM
●  Hardware dTPM2.0 Enabled
●  512GB Solid State Drive M.2 PCIe 3x4 OPAL2
●  3cell Battery 57Wh
●  65W AC Adapter (3pin) - ANZ (USB Type C)
●  Intel Dual Band Wireless AC(2x2) 8265, Bluetooth Version 4.1, vPro
●  RJ45 Extension Connector Generation 2
●  WLAN antenna
●  14.0" WQHD (2560x1440) IPS, Anti-Glare, 300nits, non-Touch, 720p HD Camera, Black
●  Intel UHD Graphics 620
●  Publication - English
●  Standard Packaging
●  1 Year Depot

 

Photos of the laptop:

 

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NtEwFJ_Mp7ThMGEBtNSWYOHKOZiRWztc?usp=share_link

 

Overlal it looks tidy. The coating is pilling off a bit on the corners (shown on the photos). Screen does not have any scratches or marks.

 

Looking for $1000 or nearest offer.

 

Pick up only from Grafton, Auckland.