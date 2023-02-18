I have my partner's laptop for sale. It was bought in May 2018 and had been used till November 2021 (upgraded to a laptop with larger screen).

Bought directly from lenovo with the following specification:

● Intel Core i7-8550U Processor (8M Cache, 1.8 GHz, 4.0 GHz max)

● Windows 10 Home 64

● 14.0" WQHD IPS

● 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz Soldered

● Integrated Graphics

● Black

● 720p HD Camera with MIC

● Integrated Fingerprint Reader

● ThinkPad Backlit Keyboard English with Finger Print Reader and C-cover, Black

● UltraNav (TrackPoint and ClickPad)

● Hardware dTPM

● Hardware dTPM2.0 Enabled

● 512GB Solid State Drive M.2 PCIe 3x4 OPAL2

● 3cell Battery 57Wh

● 65W AC Adapter (3pin) - ANZ (USB Type C)

● Intel Dual Band Wireless AC(2x2) 8265, Bluetooth Version 4.1, vPro

● RJ45 Extension Connector Generation 2

● WLAN antenna

● 14.0" WQHD (2560x1440) IPS, Anti-Glare, 300nits, non-Touch, 720p HD Camera, Black

● Intel UHD Graphics 620

● Publication - English

● Standard Packaging

● 1 Year Depot

Photos of the laptop:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NtEwFJ_Mp7ThMGEBtNSWYOHKOZiRWztc?usp=share_link

Overlal it looks tidy. The coating is pilling off a bit on the corners (shown on the photos). Screen does not have any scratches or marks.

Looking for $1000 or nearest offer.

Pick up only from Grafton, Auckland.