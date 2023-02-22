Retroid Pocket 3

$170 Shipped

Mint condition. Really cool handheld gaming console running Android 11. Great for Android gaming, emulation (up to PS1 and PSP), Steam Link, Game Pass, Playstation Remote play etc. I've given it a little test and it runs great with a very premium feel. The screen is nice and bright. Similar in size to a Switch Lite. Played a bit of Jedi Outcast over Steam Link - great experience! Check out Youtube reviews and guides by Retro Game Corps. I've only owned for a couple of days and have decided to upgrade to a Steam Deck. However, for the price this little guy can't be beat.

Just the console. No charger included (Charges by USB-C).

Can chuck in a 128gb Samsung Evo MicroSD for an extra $20

More photos here