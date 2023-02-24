Dell R720 Poweredge server

Takes 3.5" drives (none included, comes with five blank drive slot covers)

16GB ECC DDR3

Dual Xeon E5-2609 CPUs

Has fault with iDRAC that I'm not sure how to fix - see photos.

Complains about the power management firmware, despite changing out the power supplies with known good ones.

iDRAC is occasionally reachable via web browser.

Will boot to OS fine (apart from occasional fan 100% spin up) once you "Strike F1 key to continue" and run fine until the next time it is restarted.

Asking $200, pick up from Upper Hutt