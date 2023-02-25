Looking for a cheap multifunction printer with a scanner.
Does anyone have one thats collecting dust?
Located in Wellington.
Thanks!
I may have something for free but you would have to collect it in rural Hastings. It probably works but it has been in storage for a few years so no guarantees. I am not prepared to ship or pack it up or do anything else except dig it out and put it on a shelf. The rest is up to you if you want it. I may also have some unopened ink cartridges. I can check if you are interested.
