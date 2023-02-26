HIBY R3 PRO - $190 shipped
As new condition.
Great little audiophile DAP portable mp3 / FLAC media player.
3.2" touchscreen, Dual DAC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wifi
Load up a microSD with music and use it as a portable player. Connect it by USB as a DAC. I've only used it a few times so it is still in mint condition with the box and all packaging. These can also connect to Tidal,etc although I never tried this and some reviews suggest this isn't reliable. The firmware updates have been regular and it is currently running the latest Beta version.
Includes:
HiBy R3 PRO
Plastic case
Hiby storage case
2 flexible screen protectors (one is already on the unit).
1 Rigid screen protector.
USB cable.
