HIBY R3 PRO - $190 shipped

As new condition.

Great little audiophile DAP portable mp3 / FLAC media player.



3.2" touchscreen, Dual DAC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wifi



Load up a microSD with music and use it as a portable player. Connect it by USB as a DAC. I've only used it a few times so it is still in mint condition with the box and all packaging. These can also connect to Tidal,etc although I never tried this and some reviews suggest this isn't reliable. The firmware updates have been regular and it is currently running the latest Beta version.



Includes:

HiBy R3 PRO

Plastic case

Hiby storage case

2 flexible screen protectors (one is already on the unit).

1 Rigid screen protector.

USB cable.



Will add photos soon.