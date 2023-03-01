QNAP TS-251+

2 bay NAS

2x 1Gb Ethernet

Quad core Intel CPU

8GB RAM

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

2x USB 2 ports

No drives included

Full Specs

This NAS runs the Intel Celeron J1900 quad core CPU, great for Plex and lightweight VMs. RAM has been upgraded to 8GB.

** NOTE: This NAS has been affected by the well known Intel CPU bug and has had a 100ohm resister installed to revive it. There is a massive thread on the QNAP forums about this issue and this fix is well documented there - and highly successful! I did this NAS 8+ months ago and it has been running continuously since then without issue. Only selling as I have upgraded to a 4-bay. **

Comes in original box with power adapter, remote, drive mounting screws and Ethernet cable.

$200 plus shipping or pickup/dropoff in Palmy.