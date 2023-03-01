QNAP TS-251+
2 bay NAS
2x 1Gb Ethernet
Quad core Intel CPU
8GB RAM
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports
2x USB 2 ports
No drives included
This NAS runs the Intel Celeron J1900 quad core CPU, great for Plex and lightweight VMs. RAM has been upgraded to 8GB.
** NOTE: This NAS has been affected by the well known Intel CPU bug and has had a 100ohm resister installed to revive it. There is a massive thread on the QNAP forums about this issue and this fix is well documented there - and highly successful! I did this NAS 8+ months ago and it has been running continuously since then without issue. Only selling as I have upgraded to a 4-bay. **
Comes in original box with power adapter, remote, drive mounting screws and Ethernet cable.
$200 plus shipping or pickup/dropoff in Palmy.