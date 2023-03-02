michaelmurfy

I have a Playstation VR just sitting around here that may as well be sent to a new home. Includes the PS5 adapter, Camera, Move controllers (+ USB cables) and all the standard stuff.

Also got Tetris Effect, Until Dawn Rush of Blood (a horror type VR game) along with Concrete Genie - these are PS4 titles but will include these also. The PSVR will work file with PS5 consoles with the included camera adapter cable.

The PSVR itself is in great condition - has not had heavy use at all.

$200 + shipping else pickup Paraparaumu.