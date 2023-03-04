For sale, 2 x Energy eXL bookshelfs and 1 x eXL-C centre speaker.

Only selling as Yamaha receiver died and I'm likely to replace set up with Kef streamers.

In good working nick. The bookshelfs front facia needs gluing back to body - I've haven't got around to doing, I just push them back in (see before & after) - doesn't affect performance.

Pick up from Waikanae Beach only - I won't courier as don't have suitable packaging.

Similar bookshelfs alone on trademe are listed for $80 LINK HERE, but you wont pay anything like that because TODAY I HAVE WORKED OUT A VERY SPECIAL OFFER.

$60 the lot.

BUT HOLD EVERYTHING, be the first person to buy and I will throw in 3 x speaker cables for free, that's quite a few dollars extra and yours FOR ABSOLUTELY FREE!

Happy to throw in the dead Yamaha receiver if purchaser is a electronics tinkerer, it may be something simple to fix.

100% satisfaction guarantee - if you are not happy with speakers, just return them and I will happily refund.