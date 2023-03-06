michaelmurfy

I've been looking at my wall-mounted Meta Quest 2 that is currently prompting me to set it up with a Facebook account and thinking, I should potentially just sell this as I have not really used it. Bought August 30th 2021.

Comes with box, 3D printed wall mounts (pictured), case, long PC Link cable and any other accessories I can find for it. This Oculus has had had less than around 8hrs use in its entire life but will also sanitize it. It is essentially in "new" condition.

$500 + Shipping - Pickup Paraparaumu or can potentially deliver around the Wellington region.