To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



michaelmurfy

#303737 6-Mar-2023 09:48
I've been looking at my wall-mounted Meta Quest 2 that is currently prompting me to set it up with a Facebook account and thinking, I should potentially just sell this as I have not really used it. Bought August 30th 2021.

 

Comes with box, 3D printed wall mounts (pictured), case, long PC Link cable and any other accessories I can find for it. This Oculus has had had less than around 8hrs use in its entire life but will also sanitize it. It is essentially in "new" condition.

 

 

$500 + Shipping - Pickup Paraparaumu or can potentially deliver around the Wellington region.




gehenna
  #3046214 6-Mar-2023 09:53
I like your 3d printed mounts

