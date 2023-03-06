For sale is a Nobo Tripod Projector Screen. I bought this from OfficeWorks in Australia in 2016.

The screen size is 1500x1500mm, which works out to about 83 inches diagonal when fully extended.

Note this is a square aspect, which makes it suitable for slide nights where images may be vertical or horizontal. The screen height also is adjustable if you want to project a more conventional 16x9 image. The gain factor of the screen is specifed as gain factor 1.1.

In its normal configuration, the screen with tripod stands at just over 2 meters height. The height at the bottom of the screen can be raised from 500mm to over 1200 mm, using the lever at the bottom.

Packaged size comes in at just under 1.7 meters, with its original shipping box.

Asking for $60. I live in the Kapiti Coast area, with pickup preferred.

Nicholas.