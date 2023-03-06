Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 14" MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 32GB, 1TB)
Djmixerdomo

249 posts

Master Geek


#303746 6-Mar-2023 21:46
Purchased Dec 2021.

 

Nearly 2 years of AppleCare+ remaining. This can be transferred to the new owner.

 

Laptop is in excellent condition, with the only notable wear being a subtle imprint of the keyboard/trackpad on the screen. It's barely noticeable but you can kind of see it if in direct sunlight when looking at a dark picture. I tried to take an image of it but it's hard to see, just wanted to mention it.

 

Battery Cycle Count: 177
Condition: Normal
Maximum Capacity: 91%

 

Comes with 97 Watt Magsafe charger + power adapter extension cord, all in the original box.

 

looking for $2800

 

 

 

 

 

 






 



Djmixerdomo

249 posts

Master Geek


  #3046598 6-Mar-2023 21:50
I should mention that this is the M1 Pro with the 16 core GPU, not he base model 14 core.






 



GSManiac
439 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3046599 6-Mar-2023 21:50
As my mother would say “ no price tag? Must be free” 😉

Djmixerdomo

249 posts

Master Geek


  #3046600 6-Mar-2023 21:54
GSManiac:

As my mother would say “ no price tag? Must be free” 😉



Haha, yeah I posted it thinking I'd forgotten something 🤔

You must've clicked the post in the 30 seconds before I updated with the price.






 



