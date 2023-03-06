Djmixerdomo

Purchased Dec 2021.
Nearly 2 years of AppleCare+ remaining. This can be transferred to the new owner.
Laptop is in excellent condition, with the only notable wear being a subtle imprint of the keyboard/trackpad on the screen. It's barely noticeable but you can kind of see it if in direct sunlight when looking at a dark picture. I tried to take an image of it but it's hard to see, just wanted to mention it.
Battery Cycle Count: 177
Condition: Normal
Maximum Capacity: 91%
Comes with 97 Watt Magsafe charger + power adapter extension cord, all in the original box.
looking for $2800