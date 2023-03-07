Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS - 16GB DDR3 ECC REG Server DIMM and x5650 6Core CPU's
GoranZ

#303752 7-Mar-2023 10:24
We have decommisioned some more enterprise gear .. this time a range of HPE blade servers.
Happy to discuss a whole Blade option if anyone is interested.

 

I have ~120 pcs of 16GB DDR3 DIMM that work in a range of HPE, DELL and Lenovo servers .. Ideal if you want to increase capacity on that home lab
$10 each or 12 pcs for $100 

 

 

 

 

 

The CPU are the Xeon X5650 6 core .. make a great replacement for any of the older LGA1366 based servers that had lower end 4core.
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/47922/intel-xeon-processor-x5650-12m-cache-2-66-ghz-6-40-gts-intel-qpi.html

 

I have put some of these into HPE G7 units with no problem.
$15 ea or can negotiate a bulk deal 😄

 

 

14 Day warranty to check for DoA provided 

 

Pick up is Albany, Auckland or can courier out through TradeMe shipping 

thewabbit
  #3046729 7-Mar-2023 10:40
I'm potentially very keen on some of the RAM, will update tonight when I can check exactly what I need

mjb

mjb
  #3046733 7-Mar-2023 10:52
Have PM'd you about RAM.




Krullos
  #3046735 7-Mar-2023 10:52
Keen on one of your 12 for $100 plus postage to Wellington please - will PM

