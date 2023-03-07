We have decommisioned some more enterprise gear .. this time a range of HPE blade servers.

Happy to discuss a whole Blade option if anyone is interested.

I have ~120 pcs of 16GB DDR3 DIMM that work in a range of HPE, DELL and Lenovo servers .. Ideal if you want to increase capacity on that home lab

$10 each or 12 pcs for $100

The CPU are the Xeon X5650 6 core .. make a great replacement for any of the older LGA1366 based servers that had lower end 4core.

https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/47922/intel-xeon-processor-x5650-12m-cache-2-66-ghz-6-40-gts-intel-qpi.html

I have put some of these into HPE G7 units with no problem.

$15 ea or can negotiate a bulk deal 😄

14 Day warranty to check for DoA provided

Pick up is Albany, Auckland or can courier out through TradeMe shipping