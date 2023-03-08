Instax Mini Evo Hybrid Instant Camera

Fujifilm is pleased to announce the latest addition to the Instax range: the Instax Mini Evo.

Combining traditional analog design with the controls and convenience of digital devices, the mini Evo is a hybrid instant camera and smartphone printer in one.

Key Features:

Lens and Film Effects to Bring Prints to Life

The mini Evo boasts 10 lens effects including Soft Focus, Fisheye and Light Leak, as well as 10 film effects including Monochrome and Retro. By combining the lens and film effects, users can get creative with 100 different expressions allowing them to capture the moment exactly as they want to show it.

High Quality Prints

Bought from photo Warehouse 30/1/23

Have had a very short test

save a few dollars on new

$300 Camera

$30 Film

$8 freight (non Rural)