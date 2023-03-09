Hi team,
I've relocated overseas and have this machine surplus to requirements. Its served me well and has been used as a plex server + VM host.
Currently would be entertaining offers around $1350. New Lynn Pickups only.
As I am overseas (the rest of the family is in Auckland, they haven't relocated yet) - I've got remote access to it but will upload photos tomorrow.
AsRock Z97 Extreme6 motherboard with dual gigabit ethernet
Xeon E3-1246v3
32GB RAM (DDR3)
GTX 3070
Storage:
WDC PC SN530 SDBPNPZ-256G-1006 256GB (M2)
UMIS RPJTJ256MEE10WX 256GB (M2)
ADATA SU630 256GB (SATA)
ST8000DM004-2CX188 - 8 TB (SATA)
ST14000NM001G-2KJ103 - 14TB (SATA)
+ software controlled lighting
Screenshots from task manager: