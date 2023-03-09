Hi team,

I've relocated overseas and have this machine surplus to requirements. Its served me well and has been used as a plex server + VM host.

Currently would be entertaining offers around $1350. New Lynn Pickups only.



As I am overseas (the rest of the family is in Auckland, they haven't relocated yet) - I've got remote access to it but will upload photos tomorrow.

AsRock Z97 Extreme6 motherboard with dual gigabit ethernet

Xeon E3-1246v3

32GB RAM (DDR3)

GTX 3070

Storage:

WDC PC SN530 SDBPNPZ-256G-1006 256GB (M2)

UMIS RPJTJ256MEE10WX 256GB (M2)

ADATA SU630 256GB (SATA)

ST8000DM004-2CX188 - 8 TB (SATA)

ST14000NM001G-2KJ103 - 14TB (SATA)

+ software controlled lighting

Screenshots from task manager: