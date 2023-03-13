So, our venerable not-smart Samsung 37" TV appears to have developed a picture fault, which looks like it may be a failing capacitor.

This might of interest to someone who has the time and tools to take apart and find what may be failing.

We dont' have a need for a second TV anymore, sooo its free to whoever DM's me first knowing what they know above. Sound works fine but I've opted to disconnect from the wall now and not drive further deterioration.

Key thing is it's PICKUP ONLY from central Wellington near the University.

Has a remote that works fine.