FS: WiFi LoRa ESP32 433/470Mhz with OLED (V3) NIB
#303863 15-Mar-2023 16:04
Purchased this for OpenMQTTGateway but it does not support the V3 variant. As new.

 

$25 including postage or collect Beach Haven, AKLD.

 

https://heltec.org/project/wifi-lora-32-v3/

 




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

  #3050522 15-Mar-2023 16:22
If you are looking at using the lora chip to receive 433MHz sensors you will be disappointed in its performance vs a real RTL433 on a TV tuner or the basic little receiver board that costs $1. 




Richard rich.ms

  #3050526 15-Mar-2023 16:29
Thanks. The LilyGo 433 one seems to be well reviewed but if it turns to custard, I'll move to a stick option.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

  #3050528 15-Mar-2023 16:33
I have one doing nothing if you want to give it a shot and see if you get anything useful out of it. I was hoping to receive my 433MHz keychain remotes and seems very hit and miss. https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000396836096.html




Richard rich.ms



  #3050531 15-Mar-2023 16:37
Heck yeah, I'd be keen.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

  #3050541 15-Mar-2023 17:21
I will message when home. Still on the workbench and not gone to sistema tray purgatory where all the projects go to wait till I have time so should be easy to find




Richard rich.ms

  #3050543 15-Mar-2023 17:22
Thanks! 😀




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

