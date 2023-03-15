Purchased this for OpenMQTTGateway but it does not support the V3 variant. As new.
$25 including postage or collect Beach Haven, AKLD.
https://heltec.org/project/wifi-lora-32-v3/
Purchased this for OpenMQTTGateway but it does not support the V3 variant. As new.
$25 including postage or collect Beach Haven, AKLD.
https://heltec.org/project/wifi-lora-32-v3/
RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.
Thanks. The LilyGo 433 one seems to be well reviewed but if it turns to custard, I'll move to a stick option.
RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.
I have one doing nothing if you want to give it a shot and see if you get anything useful out of it. I was hoping to receive my 433MHz keychain remotes and seems very hit and miss. https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000396836096.html?
Heck yeah, I'd be keen.
RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.
Thanks! 😀
RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.