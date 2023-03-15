So i got this a while a go but not needed.

2U Intel Server System R2224WTTYS

2 x Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2620 v3 @ 2.40GHz

128GB DDR4 Memory

2x 200GB SSD

9x 900GB SAS Drives

2U (24 2.5" Bay)

Rails

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/sku/81821/intel-server-system-r2224wttys/specifications.html

Before i got it, it was in datacentre as a backup hyper-v server, was bought in 2016 and running for 7(ish) years. I got it and havent done anything with other then install Proxmox.

Was going to use a lab machine but dont have a space.

Pickup only in Wellington

Asking price $1000