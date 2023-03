I have a great Zyxel GS2210-24 switch sitting here that is no longer used. It's a great workhorse. It has 24x 1GBit Ethernet ports plus another 4/4 1Gbit Ethernet or SFP uplink ports (you can use either or but not both at the same time). No fan and doesn't get hot. Also very slim depth. I have the 19" ears somewhere too. Selling for $150 preferably pickup in Paraparaumu or Wellington CBD otherwise shipping at own expense.

PM me if you're interested.