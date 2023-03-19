Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rikkitic

Awrrr
16346 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#303903 19-Mar-2023 10:59
I am trying to source an AC adaptor for an Acer monitor ED320QR for someone who lost hers in the floods. Something equivalent would be 12 volt, 3.5 amp with barrel connector. 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Jase2985
12036 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051796 19-Mar-2023 11:25
what size barrel plug?

 

 

 

quick google shows there are a few places selling them for $30-40

Rikkitic

Awrrr
16346 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3051803 19-Mar-2023 11:36
Don't know the size. I just have the monitor information to go on. I have seen the ones for sale. I am just checking everywhere I can think of. That includes Geekzone. People often have that kind of thing here.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

huckster
602 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3051823 19-Mar-2023 12:21
I have a 12v 5amp thing here I don't need but it is quite a big barrel on it.

 

https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/TDX-1205000-12V-5A-60W-AC_60744223539.html

 

EDIT Pretty sure it is 5.5 x 2.1 mm



Rikkitic

Awrrr
16346 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3051829 19-Mar-2023 12:39
huckster:

 

I have a 12v 5amp thing here I don't need but it is quite a big barrel on it.

 

https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/TDX-1205000-12V-5A-60W-AC_60744223539.html

 

EDIT Pretty sure it is 5.5 x 2.1 mm

 

 

It might be okay. Possibly one size too big. I only have a photo of the monitor jack to go by. I can't find any specs that detail the size. How much do you want for it?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

