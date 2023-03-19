I am trying to source an AC adaptor for an Acer monitor ED320QR for someone who lost hers in the floods. Something equivalent would be 12 volt, 3.5 amp with barrel connector.
what size barrel plug?
quick google shows there are a few places selling them for $30-40
Don't know the size. I just have the monitor information to go on. I have seen the ones for sale. I am just checking everywhere I can think of. That includes Geekzone. People often have that kind of thing here.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
I have a 12v 5amp thing here I don't need but it is quite a big barrel on it.
https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/TDX-1205000-12V-5A-60W-AC_60744223539.html
EDIT Pretty sure it is 5.5 x 2.1 mm
huckster:
I have a 12v 5amp thing here I don't need but it is quite a big barrel on it.
https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/TDX-1205000-12V-5A-60W-AC_60744223539.html
EDIT Pretty sure it is 5.5 x 2.1 mm
It might be okay. Possibly one size too big. I only have a photo of the monitor jack to go by. I can't find any specs that detail the size. How much do you want for it?
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos