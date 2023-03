For sale 2 android phones

Nokia 7 plus 64GB bought 06.06.19 $145 slight blemish on screen start up, but unnoticed when running.$145

The Nokia 7 Plus has a 6.0-inch LTPS IPS LCD display, Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260) Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64GB

OnePlus 6 128GB Dual SIM Smartphone - Midnight

Black Global version 8gb Ram Oxygen OS.2 has a slight nick in screen which does not show when on. $245