I'm after a Lenovo Smart Clock. (Lenovo seems to have stopped making all versions of these that were everywhere just a year or so ago.)
I'd prefer the Smart Clock Essential - but would also consider a Smart Clock first gen or Smart Clock 2.
I just threw mine in the bin after if failed (and in the process woke me at 12:20am)
Have you considered an Amazon Echo Show 5- I got mine at Harvey Norman for $99.00 and has the same functionality, but is a lot more versatile. ?
Looks like Amazon US has it? https://www.amazon.com/Lenovo-Smart-Clock-Essential-Built/dp/B09LRJWCPB?th=1
