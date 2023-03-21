Mix of parts from a build that didn't go ahead plus spares from upgrades to existing PC.

Selling individually at the moment and shipping extra, but add in a Ryzen 5000 processor + PSU + GPU and it could also be the basis of a nice mITX build. Happy to give part recommendations on all of the above.

Noctua C14s - used for a couple of months, 99% complete in box - $100

Asus ROG Strix B550-I motherboard - purchased as a "new" re-manufactured part so may not be 100% complete in box but seems to have everything necessary - $280

Corsair Vengeance DDR4 16GB (2 x 8GB) 3600mhz CL16 - new/unopened - $100

Phanteks T30 120mm x 300mm case fans 3 pack - used, should be complete in box - $120

Coolermaster NR200P case - used for a couple of months, 99% complete in box - $100