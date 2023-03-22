Hi

Exactly that i need a phone for a 17-ish* year old, it needs to be fairly modern-ish apparently my old android 4 phone doesn't cut the mustard and more importantly doesn't run Discord which is a contravention of human rights if i am understanding it right

Trademe is just a waste of time for me as I know so little about phones that i have to investigate every model to see if its any good and that is monumentally time consuming.

My phone that i use at the moment is a samsung A31, so i guess roughly that performance level?

And pricewise i am not sure, my phone was around $80-$90 dollars a couple of years ago, but that was with a staff discount.

Thanks in advance

* I am hopeless for remembering ages, and my wife won't let me cut the kids in half and count the rings