Hey Team,

As per the title, we're after a late model 23-24" monitor.

Suggestions sought & welcome - looking at likely buying new and in the very near future.

(Would consider something used from one of you guys (in Auckland) provided it's in excellent nick/still under warranty etc

Flat, curved, don't care, in-built sound not required, we've powered speakers already.

Won't be used for gaming, just normal home usage.

Whats something good to go for at the moment ?

Cheers professional geekzoner's.