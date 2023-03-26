So I have moved to a fully powered home HiFi setup (hello KEF LS60!)

I traded in my speakers, but am looking to sell the rest of the gear:

Topping D70 DAC and pre-amp. Bought Rapallo in October 2021, great condition, fully working with box, remote etc. $500 ONO

https://www.tpdz.net/productinfo/557566.html

Topping Pre-90 Pre-amp. Bought Rapallo in November 2022 so still under warranty. Perfect condition, fully working with box, remote etc. $500 ONO (amp only, no extender!)

https://www.tpdz.net/productinfo/551297.html

BoXem Audio Power Amp 4215 - Boutique amp made in Belgium, based around the excellent Purifi Eigentakt Class-D tech. Really nicely made unit in the grey case with Orange front piece. >200w into 8ohm!

Cost around $3500 including shipping and taxes. Perfect condition with original packaging etc. Looking for $2000 ONO

https://boxem-audio.eu/en/stereo-amplifiers/10-164-arthur-4215e2.html#/1-faceplate_color-satin_black/8-body_color-textured_matte_dark_anthracite/9-mains_voltage-180_264v

I would be amenable to negotiating a bundle price if someone wants the whole lot!