Hi, I'm in need of a ST-LINK/V2 programmer to flash an STM8S003F3 chip.

Long story, but I brought a small amplifier of Aliepxress that has a few issues, and the supplier has provided me updated code for the STM8 that runs it, but I don't have the programmer, so was hoping that before I order one, someone on here may have one I can borrow, (for which happy to come to some arrangement).