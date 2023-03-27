Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Logitech G923 Trueforce Racing Wheel & pedals
#303998 27-Mar-2023 13:46
Going to give driving games a go on a xbox

 

Logitech G923 Trueforce Racing Wheel 

 

has been suggested anyone got on they want to move on?




  #3055399 27-Mar-2023 14:12
Actually, yes. Have the gear stick too. hardly ever used.... any ideas on what you want to pay?




  #3055420 27-Mar-2023 15:26
sent you a email




