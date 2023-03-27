Mods: I've read the rules but unsure how to go about a potentially for sale post. Maybe a different thread?

I'm in the last month of what was six months of free Sky Sport Now (ends 23rd April) and am looking at alternative options for watching the NRL. I could easily stream it on my computer, but I'd rather have something a bit more official so that I can watch it on the tele with no hiccups.

If doable, I will buy the Western Bulldogs membership for A$220 which comes with 12 months of Kayo Basic. NZ$235-$240ish.

Western Bulldogs | Digital Kayo

Kayo Basic = 2 devices at once.

Next step for me will be to buy a DNS subscription. dns4me worked well last time I had Kayo.

I'm all ears if you have other suggestions for watching the NRL at a decent price.