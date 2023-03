Purchased in March 2022, bought a pair of monitors without considering the desk real estate required so this monitor has been connected once and then stored in a cupboard. In as new condition, includes Pro Stand as well as standard power and thunderbolt cables.

Will need to be collected from West Melton or can meet in Chch area, happy for buyer to inspect and then make bank transfer in person.

Currently $11,498 from Apple, looking for offers in the region of $7500.