I have one of these sitting around not being used:

https://www.zebra.com/ap/en/products/printers/card/zxp-series-7.html#models

it is a few years old but according to the OSD it has only printed 52 cards in its life.

I don't have any cards (or the software) to test it currently, but it powers up and runs it's self test fine.

They seem to still retail for lots 😲 https://web.technology.net.nz/product/zebra-zxp7-dual-sided-with-magnetic-stripe-encoder-usb-ethernet/

I am open to reasonable offers if it is of any use to anyone?

It would also be very heavy to ship