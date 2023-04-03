Selling as pursuing different hobby now.
Prefer to sell as single lot - $725
*** PICKUP ONLY *** AUCKLAND
75894 : 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally and 2018 MINI John Cooper Works Buggy
76904 : Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster and 1970 Dodge Challenger
76905 : Ford GT Heritage Edition and Bronco R
76903 : Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Race Car and 1968 Chevrolet Corvette
76909 : Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance & Mercedes-AMG Project One
76898 : Formula E Panasonic Jaguar Racing GEN2 Car & Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY *
76910 : Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and Aston Martin Vantage GT3 *
76899 : Lamborghini Urus ST-X & Huracán Super Trofeo EVO ***
10265 : Ford Mustang **
42123 : McLaren Senna GTR **
* = Opened but not completed
** = Second hand
*** = Slight damage to box (as per pic)
Unless marked otherwise, all purchased brand new and unopened with no damage to box.
