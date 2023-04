As per subject.

- Excellent condition (Cased and screen protector applied since purchase)

- Comes with 2 cases and high quality glass screen protector already applied

- Purchase date late Sept 2022 (Still under warranty and can provide receipt) - Warranty is for 24 months from purchase date

- Price $1350 with free shipping or pick up in Whenuapai

- Phone comes with USB-C cable. No box as it's been thrown out.

Please PM me if interested.