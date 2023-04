Samsung Tab s8 Ultra. Selling as no longer needed

Purchased late September 2022 from samsungs online store

Wifi and 5g 256gb hard drive 12gb ram

Comes with: Tablet USB C cord (not these do not come with chargers) Pen Keyboard

Comes with receipt Purchased from samsungs online store

Fire me off an email/pm if interested

$1800 ono

Pickup albany or an courier (track and trace, signature)