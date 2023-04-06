https://www.fing.com/products/fingbox
This one has the original case design, not the cheaper-to-manufacture one they're shipping now.
The Silex is this:
https://www.silextechnology.com/connectivity-solutions/device-connectivity/ds-510
The Silex DS-510 is designed to easily connect and share USB devices over a network. Printers, Scanners, Disk Drives, Card Readers, or virtually any other USB device can be now be enabled with network capability. It allows flexibility to place the USB device anywhere on the network instead of needing to be attached directly to the computer, and multiple users can access the USB device.
Looking for $120 for the Fingbox, normally $220, $100 for the Silex, also normally $220.